Popular Apple Day set to return

Gunby Hall and Gardens’ popular Apple Day returns this weekend.

The country house near Spilsby holds the event on Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

With displays of more than 50 varieties of apple and 20-plus varieties of pear, there will be lots to see and sample on the day.

Visitors will be able to buy apple trees and bags of apples, freshly plucked from the trees. They will also be able to have their own “mystery” apples from their own gardens identified by the site’s experts, who can also offer advice on how to care for the tree from which the apples came.

The Gunby courtyard will be filled with trade and craft stalls and this year visitors will be able to try their hand at pressing apples – and drink some of the fresh juice they have pressed themselves.

Three floors of Gunby Hall and the eight-acre gardens will be open to explore. Refreshments will be available in the Gunby tea room.

Entry is priced at £8.50 for house and gardens and £6 for gardens only (concessions available for children and families) and free for National Trust members.

Gunby Hall is located on the A158, off the Gunby roundabout.