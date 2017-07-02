Playwright from Skegness is thrilled with performance

A Skegness playwright is ‘thrilled’ after watching his debut play performed in full for the first time.

Benjamin Peel, 45, son of actor Edward Peel, wrote Not A Game For Girls based on the Dick Kerr Ladies, a female football team founded in 1917.

Not A Game For Girls was performed at the Friargate Theatre, in York, earlier this month.

It follows the Dick Kerr Ladies through the eyes of character Lily Parr, played by Laura Castle, and Alice Woods, played by Hannah J Robbins.

Benjamin said the play was ‘well received’.

He added: “The production surpassed all my expectations and I am very grateful to all the hard work put into it over the last few months by both cast and crew.

“I am thrilled with the result.”

A review of the play written by Richard Johnston describes Not A Game For Girls as: “A charming play which deserves the attention of as many people as possible.”

The review continued: “Not a Game for Girls is moving and inspiring.

“The boys played their part admirably but it was, most definitely, a show stolen by the talented ladies of the production.”