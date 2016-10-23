PHOTO GALLERY: Day ap-peals to all as hundreds head to Gunby

Nearly 600 visitors flocked to Gunby Hall and Gardens, near Spilsby, for its annual Apple Day.

Despite the wet weather, visitors turned out to enjoy drinking apple juice they pressed themselves, and looking at more than 50 apple varieties and more than 20 pear varieties.

Gunby Hall Apple Day. Sandrea Scaman of Galley Hill Farm, Alford.

They were also invited to bring along their own mystery apples to be identified by experts at Gunby.

As well as enjoying the delicious apple treats in the tea-room, people could sample the wares at trade and craft stalls selling apples, apple trees, apple chutneys and jams, felt apples and wooden apples made from Gunby wood.

Gunby Visitor Experience Manager Astrid Gatenby said: “It was great to celebrate all things apple with so many visitors, especially as we’re nearing the end of the season.”

For anyone who missed Apple Day, the apple and pear displays will remain on show in the stables at the venue for a few more weeks.

While the property closes on 31 October, it will be open for three Christmas weekend openings from 26 November.