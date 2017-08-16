Party All Night Long at show coming to Skegness

Have your say

Music fans are in for a treat as a touring show returns to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Entertainers present the Magic of Motown at the venue in Grand Parade this Friday, August 18, at 7.30pm.

Audiences will be treated to music from musicians such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations and the Jackson 5.

The show will take audiences on a musical journey, with songs including Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Heard It Through The Grapevine, My Girl, Blame It On The Boogie, I’m Coming Out, and All Night Long.

A spokesman for the show said: “Prepare yourself for 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in this explosive concert experience.”

Tickets priced at £26 for adults and £14 for children are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk