Nostalgic night with 1950s and 1960s show

Have your say

A live music show performing hits from the 50s and 60s is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Lipstick On Your Collar presents The 50s and 60s show next Tuesday, July 25, at 7.30pm.

The show will return to Skegness on Tuesday, August 8, and Tuesday, August 22.

Lipstick On Your Collar specialise in performing hits from the 1950s and 1960s.

Audiences in Skegness will be treated to hits from artists such as Connie Francis, Brenda Lee, Buddy Holly, The Beatles and Cliff Richard.

A spokesman for the show said: “The two-hour show will take audiences on a fun-filled musical journey through the years - from Rock Around The Clock in 1955 through to The Beatles and the resulting British Invasion in 1964, with nostalgic video footage throughout.

Lead singer Nicola Seekings-Smith said: “We’re really excited to be bringing Lipstick on Your Collar to Skegness.

“Our band contains some of the country’s top musicians and singers, all of whom are massive fans of the era so we’re extremely proud of the show.

“The 50s and 60s are such an iconic period of time, and we hope that our portrayal of this fantastic music will have people singing and dancing in the aisles.”

Tickets priced at £20 for adults and £10 for children are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk