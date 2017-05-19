Nostalgia in theatre show

Take a trip down memory lane with a show coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Timeless Theatre Productions present Memory Lane next Tuesday, May 23, at 2pm.

Memory Lane will follow three decades of music, with more than 160 costumes used as the decades change in the show.

Audiences can hear hits from Judy Garland, Fred Astaire, Frank Sinatra, Cliff Richard, Abba, and many more.

A spokesman for the show said: “This fast moving, roller coaster of a journey through some of the greatest songs of the 50s, 60s, and 70s will be a show you are sure to remember.”

In the press, performances are described as ‘visually stunning’, ‘incredible’, and ‘absolutely brilliant’.

Tickets for the show are priced at £16.50.

They are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk, or from the Embassy Theatre box office on 01507 613100.