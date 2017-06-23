Night of music with Jools

Jazz and Blues pianist Jools Holland is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Jools will be joined by his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra on Wednesday, June 28, at 7.30pm.

At the age of 15, Jools was introduced to Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford, who then formed Squeeze. They were later joined by Gilson Lavis.

In 1987, Jools went on to form The Jools Holland Big Band with Gilson, which developed into the 19-piece rhythm and blues orchestra.

Jools is also known for his prolific recording career, which includes the multi-million selling Jools Holland and Friends series.

Friends who have joined Jools include Sting, George Harrison and Bono.

Notable performances for Jools include a star-studded charity concert at the Royal Albert Hall, the Tsunami Relief Concert in Cardiff and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee concert.

He has also enjoyed a tv career, after starring in numerous documentaries and shows.

In 1992, Jools was asked to host a new music programme on BBC 2, Later ... with Jools Holland, which is still running today.

Joining him will be Chris Difford, and vocalists Ruby Turner, Louise Marshall and Mabel Ray. Support will be from Galia Arad.

Tickets, priced from £38, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk