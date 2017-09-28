Night of 1960s hits with show

Audiences will be treated to an evening of hits from the 60s in a show at the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

John Hessenthaler for OEP Live presents The 60s Hits and Laughter Show with The Marmalade and The Swingin’ Blue Jeans this Saturday, September 30.

The Marmalade enjoyed a month at number one with Ob-la-di Ob-la-da, and also enjoyed hits such as I See The Rain and Back On The Road.

The band are made up of father and son Sandy and John James Newman, Alan Holmes, Jan Robinson, and Chris North.

The Swingin’ Blue Jeans features Alan Lovell, Peter Oakman, Graham Hollingworth and Jeff Bannister.

Alan played alongside founder members, the late Les Braid and Ray Ennis, who retired from the band in 2010.

The band enjoyed hits such as Hippy Hippy Shake and You’re No Good.

Tickets, priced at £24.50, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk