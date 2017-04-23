New show at theatre venue

Popular touring variety show That’ll Be The Day returns to Skegness for a night of entertainment.

The new show comes to the Embassy Theatre next Friday, April 28, at 7.30pm.

It was established on the cabaret circuit in the late 1980s, and now performs more than 200 shows a year to UK audiences.

Trevor Payne, who created the show in 1986, still directs, produces and stars in the production today.

That’ll Be The Day are sponsors of Make-A-Wish UK, a charity which grants magical wishes to children and young people who are fighting life-threatening conditions.

The show has managed to raise more than £150,000 for the charity since collections from show audiences began three years ago.

Tickets for the show are priced at £25 for adults, £24 for seniors and £14 for children.

Book at www.embassytheatre.co.uk