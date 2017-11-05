Musical show and memories

Audiences will experience an evening of songs evoking memories of family, times gone by, and first and lost love with a performance at Skegness Grammar School.

A Parlour Concert with Mister Keith will be at the school off Grosvenor Road on Friday, November 17, at 7.30pm.

The show comes as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring programme, which brings high quality shows to remote areas.

With 30 years experience, Master Keith will be accompanied by a small orchestra to entertain audiences.

A spokesman from Lincolnshire Rural Touring said: “Mister Keith brings the audience in to his world with songs that invoke memories of family, time gone by, first love and lost love.

“The audience laugh, sing, and sometimes cry.”

Tickets, priced at £10 for adults, £9 for East Lincolnshire Arts (ELA) members, and £3 for students, are available from a member of ELA or from 01754 881176.