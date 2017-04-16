Musical is full of ‘energy’

Following a successful production of Vampires Rock, Steve Steinman is bringing his latest show to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Iconic The Show comes to the venue in Grand Parade next Saturday, April 22, at 7.30pm.

Steve Steinman has been described in the press as ‘hugely successful’ and a ‘creative stage show genius’.

Iconic The Show is set in the future where all but one cinema has disappeared, a magical picture house run by an usher called Benson.

Benson attempts to entice audiences to attend the final screening, featuring hits from movie greats including Kill Bill, Batman, Pulp Fiction, Purple Rain, and Mad Max.

A spokesman for the show said: “Steve and his creative team always deliver exhilarating performances that are packed with energy, fabulous dance routines, spectacular special effects, and of course amazing music that has everyone up on their feet.

“Throwing just the right amount of fun and humour into his scripts, Steinman ensures that he also has his audiences roaring with laughter.

“All teamed up with an incredible stage set and awesome pyrotechnics, it’s a show that will blow you away.”

Tickets for the show are priced at £23 for adults, and £10 for children.

They are available from the theate’s website www.embassytheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01507 613100.