Musical fundraiser at Spilsby Theatre

Flaming Iris will perform a fundraising gig at Spilsby Theatre this Saturday, September 2.
The band perform original music written by members Ruth and Colan.
Doors open at 7.30pm.
It is free entry, but donations are welcome.
