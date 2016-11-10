Tributes paid to two iconic rock bands

Unique tribute act to Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin, Purple Zeppelin will perform at the Embassy Theatre, Skegness, on Saturday.

The show will honour what some would call two of the greatest rock bands of all time.

Rock biographer Chris Welch saw Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin at the peak of their careers, and spoke highly of tribute band Purple Zeppelin.

Chris said: “This dared to match the brilliance of the originators.”

Purple Zeppelin was voted best tribute band in 2015 and 2012 so are to high acclaim.

The band features John on vocals, harmonica and percussion, Mark on guitar and musical direction, Mike on bass guitar and Tom on percussion and drums.

A spokesman for the show said: “One of the challenges is that there are just so many great songs to choose from. We’ve had to develop a new approach that includes as many of the tracks as possible that people expect to hear.”

The spokesman continued: “It’s a theatrical insight into these two giants of rock, complete with special effects, on stage ‘artistic differences’ and even some crowd participation. You’ll also see a few things that you might not have expected.”

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are priced at £19 for adults and £10 for children.

To buy visit: www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call 01507 613100.