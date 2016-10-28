Tony’s anniversary show will be “one heck of a show”

Chart-topping pop star Tony Christie rolls into Skegness’ Embassy Theatre with his Golden Anniversary Tour this Saturday.

The new tour will be promoting his 50-track album released last month.

Tony Christie’s Golden Anniversary Tour will includes his biggest hits Amarillo, Las Vegas, I Did What I Did For Maria and many more.

Last year Tony released an album The Great Irish Songbook with Ranagri, a contemporary folk band based in London.

An added bonus for the tour is that audiences can watch Tony’s regular band, and have Ranagri opening the show and performing hits from their Irish album.

About the show, Tony said: “This is the first time I have taken two separate bands on the road, it is going to be one heck of a show.”

He continued: “I really cannot wait, I am so excited to be able to perform with these guys and sing my biggest hits and some absolutely wonderful classic songs.”

The new album will feature new songs including Early Morning Memphis, and covers of Didn’t We by Jimmy Webb, My Sweet Lord by George Harrison and A House is not a Home by Bacharach and David.

The show starts at 7.30pm, and tickets are priced at £28 for adults and £14 for children. Book tickets at: www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01507 613100.