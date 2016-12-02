‘Permission to speak sir’ in new variety show

There will be salute to the 1940s with The Dad’s Army Christmas Variety Show Special on Sunday.

Dad’s Army is a well loved British staple which ran for 80 episodes over nine years, and a feature film, radio series and West End production were also commissioned.

A lot of the original cast are now no longer with us, but this special show will recreate Dad’s Army characters for audiences.

The show will feature classics from Gracie Fields, Frank Sinatra, Vera Lynn and Marie Lloyd.

A spokesman from the show said: “Prepare yourselves for an afternoon of pure entertainment.

“This is truly a memorable show and will finish in a truly patriotic finale which will have you bursting with pride.”

The show is at 1.30pm this Sunday, December 4 and tickets are priced at £15.50.

To book, visit: www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call 01507 613100.