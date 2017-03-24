Search

Night of jazz music in theatre

No Caption ABCDE EMN-170118-171822001

Lincoln’s finest gypsy jazz collective Moll Amour and The Hot Club of Lincoln are set to perform this Saturday, March 25, at Spilsby Theatre Bar.

Music starts at 8pm.

There is no entry fee, but there is a suggested donation of £10.