Musical tribute act to pop icon

A tribute act to legendary pop icon David Bowie comes to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Regarded as the most successful David Bowie tribute act, The Bowie Experience will feature all the hits audiences know and love.

Songs including Space Oddity, Starman, Life On Mars and Let’s Dance will keep the memory of David Bowie living on.

A spokesman said: “Bowie Experience, the most successful David Bowie tribute show in the world, continues to play to sold out theatres.”

The Bowie Experience is described as ‘an unforgettable journey of Sound and Vision through David Bowie’s Golden Years’ with ‘the ultimate tribute show’ a ‘must-see’ for David Bowie fans.

Laurence Knight leads as Bowie, and is a vocalist, actor and multi-instrumentalist who has performed in venues across the globe during his 18 years of touring.

Laurence said: “We pride ourselves on doing the music justice. We aim to faithfully recreate the sound and vision that made Bowie’s songs so timeless.”

A spokesman added: “Join the Bowie Experience for a celebration of a true legend’s amazing career.”

Tickets for the show are priced at £24.50 for adults and £14 for children.

For further information visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01507 613100.