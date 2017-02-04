Musical show on songwriting duo

A story into the lives of two giants of the song-writing world comes to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

The show entitled Oh! Carol, looks into the lives of Neil Sedaka and Howard Greenfield.

It stars Damion Scarcella and Belinda Wollaston and a West End band.

Crowded House Entertainments, producing the show, stated: “In his astonishing career Neil Sedaka has penned in excess of 800 songs; the majority of the lyrics being supplied by his writing partner Howard ‘Howie’ Greenfield.

“We are extremely happy to be working with Damion and Belinda to bring some of the best music from the 50s and 60s to the stage.

Damion Scarcella said: “Neil’s memorable melodies and Howie’s unforgettable lyrics helped shape the modern day pop song, selling millions of records all over the world.”

A spokesman for the show said: “From their humble beginnings in Brooklyn to the dizzying heights of their success in the 50s and 60s, the song writing genius of Neil Sedaka and Howard Greenfield will go down in musical history as one of the most successful partnerships of all time.”

The show starts at 7.30pm on Friday, February 10.

Tickets are priced at £21.50 for adults, and £10 for children.

To book, visit: www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call 01507 613100.