Musical revival of sensational 60’s in show

On Saturday, The Sensational 60’s Experience: The Tour That Never Ends returns to the Embassy Theatre in Skegness for a night of nostalgia.

Appearing will be Herman’s Hermits, Chris Farlowe, New Amen Corner, The Swinging Blue Jeans, The Fortunes, and The Ivy League.

The Sensational 60’s Experience: The Tour That Never Ends will be hosted by Alan Mosca from Freddie and The Dreamers.

The show will feature hits including I’m Into Something Good, No Milk Today, Out Of Time, Handbags & Gladrags, Bend Me Shape Me, If Paradise Is Half As Nice and many more.

A spokesman said: “Step back in time and relive the past during an evening true to the 60’s when pop music was at its very best.”

The spokesman continued: “For one night only seven legendary names take to the stage and deliver to you a night never to be forgotten.”

This will be the last time Skegness audiences can see Ivy League live, as the band are retiring after The Sensational 60’s Experience: The Tour That Never Ends.

The spokesman added: “With the definite feel good factor, this is the must see 60’s show for 2016/17.”

The performance is this Saturday, November 19, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £27 for adults and £12 for children.

To buy, visit: www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01507 613100.