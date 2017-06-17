Musical forces come together in Alford

More than 60 performers from two musical organisations will join forces for a concert, titled Alford Aloud.

Alford Silver Band and the Elizabethan Singers will perform in St Wilfrid’s Church, Alford, next Saturday, June 24, at 7.30pm.

Organisations will perform their own programmes, as well as joining together for numbers also.

Chairman of Alford Silver Band Martin Briggs said: “Both the band and the choir are immensely popular in the area so bringing them together seemed a natural progression. It will be an exciting venture.”

Andrew Willoughby, musical director of the Elizabethan Singers, said: “Alford Aloud will be a great celebration of the town’s musical talent.”

Tickets priced at £7.50 for adults, and £5 for those under 18 are available from J B Flower Designs, in South Market Place, on 01507 436666, or from Hunts Coaches, in West Street, on 01507 463000.