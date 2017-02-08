Motown madness in resort

The Sound of Motown is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness, on Saturday, February 11, with How Sweet It Is.

Following a successful tour last year, The Greatest Hits Of Motown are back with their new show.

Performing will be Michael Rowe, Geo Onayomake, Martel O’Neil, Delroy Westley Blake and Jordan Samuel King.

The Greatest Hits of Motown have been together as a band for the past 17 years.

A spokesman for the show said: “The ultimate celebration of the sweet sound of Motown is now in its 17th successive year.

“The stunning 100 per cent live show combines first class music together with slick choreography and an amazing band.”

The show will feature songs from legendary artists such as Lionel Richie, The Jackson Five, Stevie Wonder and The Temptations.

The spokesman continued: “The UK’s number one Motown production is guaranteed to have you dancing All Night Long.”

In the press, The Greatest Hits of Motown have been described as ‘outstanding with some brilliant dance routines’, and ‘a totally fantastic Motown experience from start to finish’.

Tickets for the show are priced at £21.50 for adults, and £10 for children.

They are available at: www.embassytheatre.co.uk or by calling on 01507 613100.