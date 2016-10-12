Male voice concert in Spilsby

This Friday, there is a concert at Spilsby Franklin Hall by Caistor and District Male Voice Choir.

Musical direction is given by Ray Wylie, accompanist is Mrs Esther Peterson, chairman is David Rudd, secretary is David King and treasurer is Joe Gibson.

The choir first started in 1925, and membership has varied from 20 to 35 members over the years.

Practice is every Monday night at 7.30pm in the Methodist Hall in Caister. Rehearsals run from September to April.

The concert on Friday starts at 7.30pm, and tickets are priced at £5 on the door.

The entry fee includes light refreshments, and all proceeds will go the upkeep and running of Spilsby Franklin Hall.