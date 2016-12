The final Unplugged session of the year will take place next Tuesday, December 6.

Unplugged will be held in the cafe at the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD) in Sleaford.

Regular performers are welcome, but new faces are also encouraged.

The session starts at 6.30pm and finishes about 9pm.

Hot and cold refreshments are available.

There will be no Unplugged session in January, as many will be involved in Christmas festivities.