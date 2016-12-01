Festive variety show will get audiences into the spirit

Award winning entertainment show That’ll Be The Day is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

The cast is set to present its brand new Christmas show with live entertainment audiences of all ages will love.

The line-up includes Trevor Payne, Gary Anderson, Julia Greenham, Jodie Lawson, Clive Fishlock and many more.

A spokesman for the show said: “Trevor, Gary and the gang celebrate the festive season by bringing back the good times with a combination of their unique comedy mixed with a non-stop line up of all the best Christmas hits.”

That’ll Be The Day are also sponsors of Make-A-Wish UK, a charity which grants magical wishes to children and young people who are fighting life-threatening conditions.

The charity is celebrating 30 years of granting wishes.

That’ll Be The Day have been collecting money for Make-A-Wish UK for the past three years through donations from audience members across the UK.

The show has managed to raise more than £150,000 for the charity.

Mr Payne said: “We are truly delighted to be supporting Make-A-Wish.”

The show is on this Friday, December 2, and starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £25 for adults, £24 for senior citizens and £14 for children.

Book online at www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01507 613100.