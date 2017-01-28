Enjoy a musical journey with GreenMatthews

Acclaimed duo Chris Green and Sophie Matthews are performing at Skegness Grammar School, in Vernon Road, next Saturday, February 4.

Their show entitled A Brief History of Music comes to Skegness for one night before continuing to tour across the UK.

600 years of music will be explored in a 90 minute show full of music, humour and wit using more than 30 instruments.

A spokesman for Greenmatthews, as the duo are known, said: “Beginning in the Middle Ages and ending up in the 20th century - and incorporating everything in between - this fun and fast-moving show is a whistle-stop tour of Western musical history.

“The show combines the vigour of the medieval period, the musical intricacy of the Renaissance, the grandeur of the Baroque and the pomp and bombast of Victoriana. Add to that the wit of Blackadder and 1066 And All That and the stage is set for a veritable musical feast.”

Previously known as Blast From The Past, Greenmatthews was founded in 2011. The duo have since built quite a reputation for their music mixed with humour.

Tickets for the show are priced at £10 for adults, and £3 for children from the age of eight to 18, and music starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets will be available on the door and for details, call 01754 765645 or 01754 764724

The show is part of Lincs Rural Touring programme.