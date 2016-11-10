Don’t miss an accordion concert this Saturday in Skegness

Next Saturday, November 12, Skegness Accordion Club are performing at Skegness Methodist Church Hall, on Algitha Road.

The Skegness Accordion Club have been together since 1993, with Gloria and Martin Nettle remaining in the club 23 years later.

The 12 current members come from Ingoldmells, Wrangle and surrounding areas.

Gloria Nettle, secretary of Skegness Accordion Club told The Standard: “We love what we do.”

The concert is from 2-4pm, there is no admission fee. Tea and coffee are available, and there will be stalls selling fairies in jars and twinkling photo frames.

Any money raised at the concert will help buy sheet music for Skegness Accordion Club members.