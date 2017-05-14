Comedic and musical show

A night of ‘brilliant musical comedy’ is coming to The Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Comedian Rich Hall presents Rich Hall’s Hoedown next Thursday, May 18, at 8pm.

Rich is star of critically acclaimed BBC 4 documentaries Rich Hall’s Californian Stars, Rich Halls You Can Go To Hell, I’m Going To Texas, and his most recent dcoumentary Rich Hall’s Countrier Than You.

He also wrote and starred in a four-part series for BBC Radio 4 called Rich Hall’s (US Election) Breakdown and follow up series Rich Hall’s (US) Breakdown - 60 Days of Trump.

Richard has also had TV appearances on Very British Problems, QI, Live At The Apollo and Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

In the press, he is described as ‘racously entertaining’ and ‘quite simply brilliant musical comedy’.

Tickets for the show priced at £18.50 are available from: www.embassytheatre.co.uk or 01507 613100.