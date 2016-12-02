Band paying tribute to rock icons Status Quo

A tribute act to rock legends Status Quo is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness this Saturday at 7.30pm.

Counterfeit Quo formed in 1995, and pay homage to Status Quo, covering five decades of their hits.

A spokesman about the show said: “An adrenaline charged set crashes its way through many of Quo’s 22 top ten chart hits including In The Army Now, Down Down, Whatever You Want and Rocking All Over The World, whilst still paying tribute to glorious earlier albums like Piledriver, Hello and Quo.”

Counterfeit Quo also worked with original Quo drummer John Coghlan, current bassist John ‘Rhino’ Edwards and have the seal of approval from Francis Rossi and Rick Parfitt.

Tickets are £21.50 for adults and £10 for children. Buy online at www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call 01507 613100.