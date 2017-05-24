A live concert paying tribute to legendary rock band Queen is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Gobo Productions present One Night Of Queen at 7.30pm this Friday, May 26.

The show will be performed by Gary Mullen And The Works, a tribute band to rock legends Queen, and is in its 15th year.

They are made up of Gary Mullen on lead vocals, Billy Moffat on bass guitar, Jon Halliwell on drums, Malcolm Gentles on keyboard and David Brockett on guitars.

Gary Mullen won Stars In Their Eyes in 2000, receiving the largest number of votes in history, at 864,838.

He began touring as a solo artist but then formed Gary Mullen And The Works in 2002.

The band have performed to sell-out audiences in the UK, Europe, South Africa, New Zealand and the USA.

A spokesman for the show said: “One Night of Queen is a spectacular live concert, recreating the look, sound, pomp and showmanship of arguably the greatest rock band of all time. This show will rock you!”

Tickets for the show are priced at £20 for adults and £10 for children.

They are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or via the Embassy Theatre box office on 01507 613100.

For more on Gary Mullen and The Works, visit their website www.garymullenandtheworks.com