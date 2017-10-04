Music icon is remembered in show coming to Skegness

An artist who has devoted his life to the late Prince Rogers Nelson is bringing his show to Skegness.

Brian Yeates Associates present Prince Revelation at the Embassy Theatre on Friday, October 6.

Mark Anthony stars as Prince in a show featuring a live band and team of dancers.

The show will feature some of Prince’s greatest hits, including Purple Rain, Sign o’ the Times, Gold, Let’s Go Crazy, Diamonds and Pearls, and Kiss.

Mark starred in Channel 5 biopic, The Prince Story: icon, genius ... slave? and has also appeared on BBC One show Even Better Than The Real Thing, which sees tribute artists from across the world compete to be crowned the winning act.

Tickets, priced at £21.50, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or by calling 01507 613100.

For further details on Mark Anthony, visit www.princerevelation.com