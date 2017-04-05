Music from folk foursome

Folk four-piece The Budapest Cafe Orchestra are set to perform at Alford Corn Exchange this week.

The band will play at the venue in Market Place this Friday, April 7, as part of Lincolnshire Rural Touring.

They were established by Christian Garrick in 2009 and also include Adrian Zolotuhin, Kelly Cantlon and Eddie Hession.

Their repertoire includes traditional folk and gypsy-flavoured music from across the world.

The band’s eighth album, Fifty Shades of Goulash, is due for release this year.

In the press, they are described as ‘fiery’, ‘awe-inspiring’ and ‘hugely entertaining’.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £6.50 for children under 16.

They are available from JB Flower Designs, in South Street.

They are also available for £12 on the door.

For more on Lincolnshire Rural Touring, visit www.lincsruraltouring.co.uk