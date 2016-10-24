Morrisons launches in-store pumpkin carving lessons for parents

It’s the time of year when pumpkins are transformed into something ghoulish for Halloween.

However, research carried out by Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons suggests that almost half of parents lack confidence in their pumpkin carving skills.

Morrisons is to launch pumpkin carving classes this week in many of its supermarkets to help anxious parents.

On Thursday and Friday, Morrisons’ greengrocers nationwide will hold live ‘How To’ tutorials, which will see them sharing prepping and carving tips, answering questions, and providing insider tricks of the trade for carving all sizes of pumpkins.

David Bartle, head of pumpkins at Morrisons, said: “Halloween is a big occasion for our customers with the perfect pumpkin taking centre stage in most UK households.

We know that some of our customers dread the annual carving, so we thought it useful to roll out our greengrocers who can help turn their pumpkins into the perfect ghouls, ghosts, witches and Jack-o’-Lanterns.

We hope our classes, stencils and online tutorials will help make carving easier.”

Morrisons has also created an online ‘how to’ video and a series stencils for 30-minute “monster masterpieces” available at www.morrisons.com/pumpkins .