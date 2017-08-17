Medieval fun at horse centre near Skegness

Have your say

The 15th annual medieval tournament and birds of prey will take place in a village near Skegness this Sunday, August 20.

Northcote Heavy Horse Centre, in Sandy Lane, Spilsby, will be open to the public from 10.30am to 3.30pm. Events will start at 11.15am.

Volunteer manager at the centre, Terena Bolam, riding Dante at a previous event. EMN-171108-141439001

Attractions on the day will include medieval riding, equestrian displays, fire performances, costume parades, birds of prey, dog displays, archery demonstrations, a bouncy castle, entertainment and stalls.

There will also be a barbecue, as well as hot and cold food available.

Entry is priced at £5 for adults, and £3.50 for concessions.

Dogs are allowed with owners responsibility and must be kept on a lead.

Stall pitches are available, but must be booked in advance by calling Terena on 07899815960.

Booking forms are available at www.northcotehorses.com