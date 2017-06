The International Meccano Model Show returns for its 36th year at the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

The show is in Skegness next Friday, June 23, Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25.

From 10am, there will be working models, as well as Meccano kits and accessories for sale.

For more on entry prices and times, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk