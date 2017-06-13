Magical fun at shopping centre

Harry Potter fans will be on cloud nine-and-three-quarters at the Hildreds Shopping Centre, in Skegness, next month.

The centre, in conjunction with Neverland Theatre, Hawks of Stell, The Coastal Eco Centre, and the SO Festival, is hosting a Wizards School on Saturday, July 1, from 10am to 4pm.

Visitors will be able to don a wizard’s cape, choose a wand, and learn how to defeat a Dementor and other monsters.

The would-be wizards will also be able to visit the Hildreds’ Owl Emporium for photos with a live owl.

The event is free, but there may be a small charge for photos if the visitors choose to have one.

For more on the centre, call 01754 764899 or visit www.hildredsshoppingcentre.co.uk