Leave feeling ‘spellbound’

A three-day spectacle at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness is set to leave audiences feeling ‘spellbound’.

Janice Sutton Productions presents Spellbound, a show which features 120 talented children from Janice Sutton Theatre School and Productions – a dance and performing arts school in Skegness.

Janice Sutton said: “Tis the season to sparkle.”

“After plenty of mince pies and presents opened, one of the gifts yet to be opened is Spellbound.”

It is a tradition of Janice Sutton Theatre School and Productions to stage a New Year show at the Embassy Theatre.

Janice said: “Spellbound will leave you spellbound, and weave its magic spell into a heart-warming show for all the family, like an unopened present you will be enchanted.

Janice promises ‘something for everyone’ and said: “Those that don’t believe in magic will never find it. But if you believe, come to the Embassy Theatre.”

She added: “The costumes are absolutely stunning and are some of the best costumes we have ever used.”

Performances start at 2.30pm.

They run for three days from New Year’s Day to Tuesday, January 3.

Tickets are priced at £15.50 for adults and £9.50 for children.

To book, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call 01507 613100.