Launch of family fun day in Spilsby

A new monthly social event begins this Sunday at Spilsby Theatre.

Family Fundays will be held on the first Sunday of the month between the hours of 1pm and 3pm.

It is the perfect opportunity for families to socialise and let children have hours of fun.

Janine Lockyer, Family Funday volunteer organiser said: “Bring yourselves, your children, games, toys, nibbles, laughter, musical instruments and a little bit of the right kind of chaos.”

There is no entry fee, but any donations are welcome.

For further details, visit: www.spilsbytheatre.com