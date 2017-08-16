Join Ratty, Toad, Mole and Badger at Gunby Hall

Gunby Hall presents an outdoor performance of The Wind In The Willows this Saturday, August 19, at 5pm.
Tickets priced at £15 for adults and £10 for children are available from 01754 890102 or from www.seetickets.com by searching for Gunby.
