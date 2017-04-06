Joe as Joseph in musical

X Factor winner Joe McElderry and Britain’s Got Talent runner up Lucy Kay star in a musical production coming to Skegness.

Bill Kenwright’s production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat comes to the Embassy Theatre next Tuesday, April 1, for a five-night stay.

Music is by multi-award winning composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics are by the award-winning Tim Rice.

The production tells the story of the Biblical figure Joseph, his eleven brothers and his coat of many colours.

Joe McElderry who won The X Factor in 2014 leads as Joseph.

Narrator is Lucy Kay, who had her first number one in 2014 following her appearance on Britain’s Got Talent.

Joe McElderry has also delighted fans with a recording of the soundtrack to the musical, which topped the Amazon musical soundtrack chart.

Joe said: “Every Joseph has the chance to make the role his own and I’ve always tried to make the musical personal to me.

“I was thrilled to make this album and to become a part of Joseph’s history forever.”

Shows run from Tuesday, April 11, to Saturday, April 15.

Tickets are priced at between £25 and £33 for adults, depending on seating, and £20 for children.

To book and for showtimes, visit: www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call 01507 613100.