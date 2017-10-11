Hit after hit at theatre venue

Audiences can take a look back through the music of an influential band in a new show coming to Skegness.

PMG Live presents Stand By Me: A Celebration of Ben E. King and The Drifters at the Embassy Theatre this Saturday, October 14, at 7.30pm.

Ben E. King was an original band member of The Drifters, and wrote hit song Stand By Me, which was recorded by The Drifters last year, as a tribute to Ben.

The show will feature hit songs from The Drifters including Under The Boardwalk, Save The Last Dance For Me, Sweets For My Sweet, Come On Over To My Place, Down On The Beach, and There Goes My First Love.

A spokesman for the show said: “It is not to be missed, you will be on your feet remembering some of the greatest hits of all time.”

Tickets, priced at £26 for adults and £15 for children, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or from the box office on 01507 613100.