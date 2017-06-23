Help set two new world dance records in Skegness

A call has gone out for people who can help set two new world records in Skegness.

The first will be the most number of people, at one time, to perform ‘The Footsie’, a solo rock ‘n’ roll dance; the second being the most number of people, at one time, to perform an action song (one involving hand and arm movements) to Happy Talk from South Pacific.

They form part of a pair of family fun days being held in Tower Gardens this Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 4pm. The Footsie will take place on the Saturday and the action song on the Sunday, both at 2.30pm.

The fun days will help raise funds for Unique, a chromosome disorder awareness charity, and the Prince’s Trust. They will also include: entertainment, music, games, competitions (including a teddy bear fashion show), classic cars, stalls, a bouncy castle, and rides.

For more on the event, search for Dee’Dee and Co Productions on Facebook.