Heartwarming ‘tail’ of pig

West End stars are bringing an adaption of a children’s novel to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Tom O’Connel Productions, Limelight Theatre and Polka Theatre presents Babe, The Sheep-Pig, this Sunday, May 21, at 2pm.

The Sheep Pig was a novel by Dick-King Smith, and was then adapted into the film Babe.

The show follows Babe, who arrives at Hogget’s Farm, and makes a friend in sheepdog Fly.

It has been adapted by award-winning playwright David Wood, who is known for his stage adaptions of James and the Giant Peach and the BFG, and music is directed by Michael Fentiman, who has written for the production of The Taming Of The Shrew.

The show features hand-crafted puppets from designer Max Humphries, chief puppet designer for Cirque de Soleil, and Dik Downey, with puppetry directed by Matthew Forbes, associate director in puppetry and movement in Warhorse.

A spokesman for the show said: “Join us for an enchanting family favourite, as the classical novel which inspired the Oscar-winning film is brought to life by a cast of West End performers in a show brimming with laughter, thrills, stunning puppetry and original music.”

Tickets priced from £12 for adults, and from £12 for children, are available from: www.embassytheatre.co.uk