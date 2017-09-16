Have the time of our life as Dirty Dancing show comes to Skegness

A tribute show honouring the iconic film Dirty Dancing is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Stage Acts Entertainment present An Evening of Dirty Dancing: The Tribute Show next Saturday, September 23, at 7.30pm.

Now in its seventh year, the show continues to entertain audiences with an interactive concert celebration of the music from Dirty Dancing.

Leading the show is musical theatre stalwart Julian-Essex Spurrier, who has starred in Saturday Night Fever, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and West Side Story.

Joining Julian is Lucy Jane Adcock, who has starred in West End shows Chicago, Fame and Mamma Mia.

Students from the Lisa Jay Stage Institute, based in Skegness, will also take to the stage.

The show is directed by Paul Spicer, with choreography from Leanne Harwood.

Paul said: “We’re thrilled to be returning to Skegness on what will be our seventh UK tour and we’re excited to be welcoming back the Lisa Jay Stage Institute.

“The atmosphere is always electric. I challenge anyone to come along and not have a fantastic time.”

In the press the show is described as ‘a thoroughly entertaining, visually stunning extravaganza’.

Tickets, priced at £21.50 for adults and £10 for children, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or the box office on 01507 613100.