Gunby ghosts are returning this Halloween

A National Trust property near Spilsby is preparing for a spooky Halloween opening this week.

Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens will once again be haunted by ghosts this Saturday, October 28.

Beware of ghosts at Gunby. EMN-171019-131612001

Visitors can make their way through the house, watching out for cobwebs, eerie noises and ghosts.

Those brave enough to visit the basement will earn themselves a sweet reward.

As you explore the gardens, you may even catch a glimpse of Craig or Committee - Gunby Hall’s feline residents.

Visitor experience manager at Gunby Astrid Gatenby said: “It doesn’t take much to make the house feel haunted and a bit menacing especially when the shutters are closed and there is creepy music being played.

Spooky goings on at Gunby this Halloween. EMN-171019-132041001

“We love it when visitors join in the spirit of the day and come dressed up in scary costumes too.”

Gunby Hall will be open from 11am to 5pm, with last admission at 4pm.