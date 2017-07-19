Gothic show coming to a theatre in Skegness

Have your say

Dracula The Carpathian Chronicles is coming to Neverland Theatre and Arts Centre, in Skegness.

Performances run from Saturday, July 22 to Monday, July 24, from 7pm to 8pm, or 9.30pm to 10.30pm.

The play has been written by Gary Starr, from Skegness, who built the Neverland Theatre and Arts Centre.

Gary said: “It has always been my dream to build my own place and write my own shows and after 25 years in the business this coming weekend that will finally be a reality.”

It has taken about 18 months to write the play, with inspiration coming from Whitby Abbey, where part of the play was written.

Gary is also the producer and director, and has brought in a talented cast from all over the UK.

He said: “It’s a brand new psychological play - an hour in duration and promises to have plenty of scares.

“I look forward to bringing something original and unique to Skegness.”

The play is suitable for adults only.

Doors open 30 minutes before the start of each show.

Tickets priced at £18 for adults and £16 for seniors are available from www.neverlandartscentre.co.uk or 01754 879262