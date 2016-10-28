Ghostly going’s on at Gunby Hall

On Saturday, Gunby Hall will once again be haunted by ghosts just in time for Halloween.

The National Trust property is celebrating Halloween with a tour of the three floors of its grand house.

Spook-tacular pumpkins on show at Gunby EMN-161025-094359001

Gunby Hall will be dark and spooky, with plenty of cobwebs, eerie noises and ghosts getting up to mischief.

There are sweets as a reward if you complete the ghostly tour, and afterwards perhaps enjoy a walk around the grounds or a cuppa and cake in the tea room.

Gunby visitor experience manager Astrid Gatenby said: “It doens’t take much to make the house feel haunted and a bit menacing. Our volunteers enjoy making our visitors jump a little and we always have a lot of fun at Halloween.”

Fancy dress is optional, but Astrid added: “We love it when visitors join in the spirit of the day and come dressed in scary costumes too.”

The hall will be open from 11am to 5pm, and last admission is at 4pm. Normal admission fees apply, and it is free for National Trust members.

Families are welcome, but youngsters may get a little frightened.

For more details, call 01754 890102 or visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-estate-hall-and-gardens