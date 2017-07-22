Get ready to rumble as wrestling mania hits Skegness

Have your say

A family wrestling show is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness, for the first time.

Megaslam Wrestling will be at the venue in Grand Parade on Wednesday, July 26, from 7pm.

They will return on Wednesday, August 9, Wednesday, August 16, and Wednesday, August 30.

Brad Taylor, a promoter for the show, said: “I promise to bring some of the leading wrestling stars from across the world to the venue in matches that fans will have never seen before at the venue.

“The in-ring action is second to none but we have a great backdrop in terms of presentation and our product appeals to all members of the family.”

Wrestlers will include Robbie Mckenzie and The Muscle Cat.

Tickets priced at £12 for adults, and £43 for a group of four are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or from 01507 613100.