Audiences can enjoy an afternoon at the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness, with award winning floral demonstator Craig Bullock.

Skegness Flower Lovers present Craig, winner of gold and best in show awards at RHS Chelsea, next Thursday, November 16, at 2pm.

Tickets, priced at £10, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or by calling 01507 613100.