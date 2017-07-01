Festival’s fifth year of music

The Hoosiers and The Band From County Hell will be performing at The Lakes Festival, in Burgh le Marsh, next weekend.

It returns for its fifth year on Saturday, July 8, at Sycamore Lakes, from 2pm to 10.30pm.

Musicians including The Vigilantes, Liz Wallace and Brotherhood will also be performing.

Headlining is The Hoosiers who said: “We’re genuinely buzzing about returning to the wonderful land of Skeg.”

Festival organiser Jose Giraldez said: “It is not to be missed.”

Other attractions include a beer and Pimms tent, hog roast, food stalls and a firework finale to music.

Picnics are permitted, but no alcoholic or soft drinks.

Early bird tickets are priced at £24 for adults, and £14 for children under 12.

They are available from The Lakes Restaurant, Sycamore Lakes, and 01754 811198, 01754 811411 or 07940 393915.