Festival featuring Lethal Bizzle and Sigma is coming to Skegness.

Details have been released regarding the UK’s biggest indoor winter festival, TWSTED Festival.

Running for two consecutive weekends at Butlin’s Resort, in Skegness, the festival starts on Friday, November 17.

Lethal Bizzle. Picture: Dan Medhurst. EMN-170926-165726001

Formerly known as The Big Reunion, the festival has now re-launched to bring TWSTED, a more unique and thrilling indoor festival experience.

Crowds of 10,000 can immerse themselves in a weird and wonderful world of discovery and excitement.

The theme for this year’s festival is circus, with contortionists, fire breathers, jugglers and stilt walkers bringing the party to life.

It will also feature sets from some big names in music.

Headlining this year’s festival is DJ EZ, who will be performing on Saturday, November 18.

Headliners on the other stages include Lethal Bizzle, Hannah Wants, Sigma, Artful Dodger, Disciples and Tom Zanetti and KO Kane.

BBC Radio 1 dance DJ Danny Howard will also be entertaining crowds.

A spokesman for Twsted Festival said: “An exhilarating crowd, brilliant line-up, undeniable festival atmosphere and submersion into the distorted world of TWSTD Circus.

“This is one event not to be missed.”

A full weekend wristband, including accommodation, is priced at £189.

It includes access to all of the arenas plus two nights’ standard room only accommodation on site.

To book, call the hotline on 01733 224877 or visit www.twstdfestival.com